Minecraft has just dropped the trailer for a brand new AR game called Minecraft Earth.

The game uses Augmented Reality, the same type of technology that Pokemon Go uses, which means players can see characters from the Minecraft world in the real world using their phone or tablet.

Minecraft Earth has been revealed as part of Minecraft's 10th birthday celebrations.

Makers Mojang, have said that players will be able to work with friends to create small and large builds in their neighbourhood, and team up to take on challenges and mini-adventures.

Check out the new trailer here...