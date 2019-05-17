Grumpy Cat RIP: A look back at the life of famous cat

Getty Images

Farewell Grumpy Cat, we'll miss you.

The internet meme sensation, who has over 12 million followers on social media, has died at the age of 7.

According to his owners, the cat from Arizona, whose real name was Tardar Sauce, "helped millions of people smile".

Let's have a look back at some of her greatest moments.

Grumpy Cat becomes internet sensation

Reddit/Cataliades The post on Reddit that started it all

Grumpy Cat first emerged on the meme scene in 2012 when her grumpy facial expression caught the eye of Reddit users.

She looked 'grumpy' because of feline dwarfism and an under-bite, meaning her lower jaw came forward more than it was meant to.

Within days of her first appearance on social media, her owner was able to quit her job as a waitress and the phone 'never stopped ringing'.

The Grumpy Cat empire

George Pimentel Grumpy Cat has 'written' four best selling books

Grumpy's owners have never revealed how much money she made but experts think she's worth anywhere from $1 million to $100 million.

She managed to get sponsorship deals with a brand of iced coffee, called Grumppuccino, and was also "the face" of cat food brand, Friskies.

The cat also made an appearance on Broadway, as well as starring in a film and 'writing' four best-selling books.

When Grumpy Cat met Grumpy Cat

In 2015, Grumpy Cat visited Madame Tussauds in San Francisco for the unveiling of her very own lookalike.

It took four months to make... but of course, the real Grumpy Cat didn't look too impressed by it all.

RIP Grumpy, we'll always have the memes

Grumpy Cat/fragileheartxxx

Grumpy Cat/memegenerator

BBC Grumpy Cat/clubmanhq