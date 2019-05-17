Buses need to be improved for young people says watchdog

Transport Focus

How often do you use the bus? Would wi-fi and USB points on every seat make your journey better?

An organisation which looks after the needs of transport passengers says these sort of changes would make young people more likely to travel by bus.

A report from Transport Focus says 16-18 year olds are not happy with the service.

As well as USB points and wi-fi, the organisation say tickets should be easier to buy using smart phones apps.

And they also want cheaper fares for 16-18 year olds that are easy to understand.

They gave the example of a flat fare of £2.20 for unlimited travel in and around Liverpool, which it said had led to a significant rise in the number of under 18-year-olds using buses.

Transport Focus director David Sidebottom:

"Young people want using the bus to be as simple... as ordering pizza."