Minecraft is celebrating its 10 year anniversary!

Minecraft was first introduced way back in 2009, with just 32 blocks and a whole lot of wool!

Since then the game has had a massive impact on the world, from helping kids learn in school, to even having its own movie!

Now it's one of the most played games in the world, with around 91 million players using it every month!

We spoke to top Minecraft YouTubers, Stampy and Netty to find out what it is they love about the game, and why they think it's been so successful!