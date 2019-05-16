play
The author who wants to get more BAME women into books

A lack of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) characters in children's books has been highlighted as a real problem.

Back in July last year a study by The Centre for Literacy in Primary Education found that just 4% of children's books published in the UK featured BAME characters.

So if over a third of school kids in England come from BAME backgrounds, that means most of the books being read don't represent those kids.

Activist and lawyer Raj Kaur Khaira wants to change that and has written a book featuring 50 inspiring South Asian women including writers, actors and historical figures she hopes girls reading her book will be inspired by the stories and see women like themselves amongst the pages.

