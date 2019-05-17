Imagine putting Prince William into a football changing room for a chat with some of the biggest names in the sport.

Well, that's what happened as part of a special BBC programme for mental health week called A Royal Team Talk: Tackling Mental Health.

Their conversation is all about the importance of looking after your mental wellbeing and talking to those you trust about what's affecting you.

Prince William spoke to Spurs' Danny Rose, England manager Gareth Southgate and Burnley's Peter Crouch.

