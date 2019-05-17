play
Watch Newsround

Mental Health: Prince William talks to footballers about speaking up

Imagine putting Prince William into a football changing room for a chat with some of the biggest names in the sport.

Well, that's what happened as part of a special BBC programme for mental health week called A Royal Team Talk: Tackling Mental Health.

Their conversation is all about the importance of looking after your mental wellbeing and talking to those you trust about what's affecting you.

Prince William spoke to Spurs' Danny Rose, England manager Gareth Southgate and Burnley's Peter Crouch.

Mental Health Awareness Week: How looking after your mental health could help you in school

Why are people talking about body positivity?

Mental health: The importance of talking

Mental health: Advice if you're worried

Watch more videos

Video

Mental Health: Prince William talks to footballers about speaking up

Video

What is a mental health problem?

Video

Why is it important to talk about how we feel?

Video

Aladdin stars hit the 'magic carpet' for premiere

Video

Sibling rivalry: Man City v Liverpool

Video

Look out! Super robotic predators take over UK zoo

Video

Teen becomes youngest Brit to fly solo

Video

Prince Harry announces birth of baby boy

Video

Dr Alex & Dr Radha: Beating exam stress

Video

Happy 93rd birthday David Attenborough!

Video

Basketball England wants more kids to play the sport

Video

Check out the Harry Potter Wizards Unite trailer

Top Stories

kids celebrating

How are you celebrating the end of Sats?

comments
minecraft

Happy Birthday! Minecraft turns 10!

comments
Huawei

What is Huawei and why are people talking about it?

Newsround Home