Theresa May is going to reveal when she'll stand down as Prime Minister

Theresa May has promised to set the date of her departure as prime minister after the next vote on her Brexit deal.

That's expected to happen in the first week of June.

It follows a meeting between the prime minister and senior Conservative MPs who want her to formally decide on when she'll step down.

If she loses the vote on her Brexit plan, which has already been rejected three times, some experts think she'll resign there and then.

Theresa May survived a confidence vote of Conservative MPs at the end of last year and existing Conservative rules mean she cannot formally be challenged again until December.

Why is she resigning?

Theresa May has become unpopular in her own party and lots of her own MPs want her to resign and let someone else try and deliver Brexit.

In December, she faced a major challenge to her leadership.

The challenge to Mrs May's position came after 48 letters calling for a leadership contest were written by Members of Parliament (MPs) from her own team - the Conservative Party.

Despite surviving this leadership challenge, Mrs May has had her deal for Brexit rejected on three separate occasions by MPs in the House of Commons.

In March she promised to quit if her Brexit deal was supported by Parliament. It wasn't and she didn't.

MPs haven't been able to agree on how to best deliver Brexit and Mrs May has even tried working with the opposition party, The Labour Party, to come up with a solution.

So far, this also hasn't worked out, leaving Mrs May in a difficult position.

Does that mean another general election?

No, there's no suggestion of a general election being called at the moment, . Voters don't actually pick the prime minister directly.

When adults vote in a general election they vote for a local Member of Parliament who usually (though not always) belongs to a big political party..

The party with the most MPs in their team in parliament become the government and run the country.

That party chooses which of their members they want to lead them, and that person becomes prime minister - back in 2016 the Conservative Party picked Theresa May.

But if they want to change that person they can do without another vote from the public.

Who might be interested?

Michael Gove, the government minister in charge of the environment, , is thought to be interested in becoming Prime Minister. He's gone for the leadership before - back when the last PM, David Cameron, resigned in 2016. following the EU referendum.

The former minister for work Esther McVey has also made it clear she'd like to run for office and so too has the minister in charge of international development, Rory Stewart.

Former foreign secretary, Boris Johnson, said: "Of course I'm going to go for it."