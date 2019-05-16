play
Sir Andy Murray collects his knighthood

Last updated at 15:53
Andy Murray is knightedPA

Sir Andy Murray has been to Buckingham Palace to collect his knighthood.

The three time Grand Slam tennis champion was named in the Queen's new year honours list following his second Wimbledon win and second Olympic gold.

Sir Andy plans to retire from tennis after this year's Wimbledon because of injury.

However it's unclear whether he'll actually feature in the tournament because he recently had hip surgery.

As well as Sir Andy, there was a knighthood for Sir Philip Pullman - author of the fantasy trilogy His Dark Materials.

Nature presenter, Chris Packham, collected his CBE for services to nature conservation.

Chris Packham with his CBE medalPA

Your Comments





