Biggest dinosaur discovery marks five years

G. Lio/PA Wire An artist's impression of the Patagotitan mayorum

It's five years since the biggest known dinosaur was discovered in Argentina.

Weighing in at 77 tonnes, it was as heavy as 14 African elephants, and seven tonnes heavier than the previous record holder, Argentinosaurus.

The new species of titanosaur - an enormous herbivore dating from the Late Cretaceous period - was named Patagotitan mayorum after the area in Argentina it was found, Patagonia.

Fossilised bones of six of the young adult dinosaurs were found in 2013.

It is thought to have been the length of three London buses and half the width of a football pitch, so definitely breaking some dinosaur records!

Here's some of the other amazing dinosaurs that have been discovered:

The fastest running dinosaur

Getty Images Illustration of Dromiceiomimus

The speediest dinosaurs were the ostrich mimic ornithomimids, such as Dromiceiomimus, which could probably run at speeds of up to 60 kilometres per hour.

The smallest dinosaur

Dr Anthony Romilio Artist shows what smallest dinosaur might have looked like.

The smallest fully-grown fossil dinosaur is the little bird-hipped plant-eater like lesothosaurus, which was only the size of a chicken.

Tiny footprints of what is thought to be a 110-million-year-old dinosaur were also discovered in South Korea.

The longest neck

Getty Images The Mamenchisaurus could use its long neck to eat leaves.

Mamenchisaurus was a dinosaur known for its incredibly long necks. They made up half their body length!