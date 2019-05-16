play
Watch Newsround

Biggest dinosaur discovery marks five years

Last updated at 13:10
comments
View Comments
An artists impression of the Patagotitan mayorumG. Lio/PA Wire
An artist's impression of the Patagotitan mayorum

It's five years since the biggest known dinosaur was discovered in Argentina.

Weighing in at 77 tonnes, it was as heavy as 14 African elephants, and seven tonnes heavier than the previous record holder, Argentinosaurus.

The new species of titanosaur - an enormous herbivore dating from the Late Cretaceous period - was named Patagotitan mayorum after the area in Argentina it was found, Patagonia.

Fossilised bones of six of the young adult dinosaurs were found in 2013.

Find out what dinosaur you are by taking this quiz!

femur

It is thought to have been the length of three London buses and half the width of a football pitch, so definitely breaking some dinosaur records!

Here's some of the other amazing dinosaurs that have been discovered:

The fastest running dinosaur
Illustration of DromiceiomimusGetty Images
Illustration of Dromiceiomimus

The speediest dinosaurs were the ostrich mimic ornithomimids, such as Dromiceiomimus, which could probably run at speeds of up to 60 kilometres per hour.

The smallest dinosaur
What the dinosaurs may have looked likeDr Anthony Romilio
Artist shows what smallest dinosaur might have looked like.

The smallest fully-grown fossil dinosaur is the little bird-hipped plant-eater like lesothosaurus, which was only the size of a chicken.

Tiny footprints of what is thought to be a 110-million-year-old dinosaur were also discovered in South Korea.

The longest neck
Picture of a MamenchisaurusGetty Images
The Mamenchisaurus could use its long neck to eat leaves.

Mamenchisaurus was a dinosaur known for its incredibly long necks. They made up half their body length!

More like this

An artists impression of the Patagotitan mayorum

Is this the biggest dinosaur ever?

dinosaur

New species of dinosaur discovered with bat wings

What the dinosaurs may have looked like

World's smallest dinosaur tracks discovered

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

kids celebrating

How are you celebrating the end of Sats?

comments
Children with afro hair

Why school can be tough for kids with afro hair

comments
2
Pharmaceutical jars

Weird medical treatments from history

comments
Newsround Home