What is Huawei and why are people talking about it?

Getty Images

You may have heard the name Huawei in the news a lot recently, but what is it and why are people talking about it?

Here are some of the big questions answered.

What is Huawei?

Huawei is a massive technology company founded in China back in 1987.

It's pronounced "wah-way" according to the company themselves.

They make smart phones and tablets, provide 4G and 5G internet access and make wireless broadband routers - you may have one in your home.

It is the largest telecommunications company in the world and they sell more mobile phones across the world than Apple, who make the iPhone.

So what is the problem?

Some countries are worried the Chinese government is using Huawei mobile phones and other technology to spy on people and other country's governments.

Because of this, Australia and New Zealand have both blocked the use of Huawei tech in their 5G mobile networks.

However, Huawei say they are an independent company with no links to the Chinese government.

However, there have been warnings in the United States since 2012 that the company pose a security threat.

How does all this affect the UK?

In April, there were reports that the British government plans to allow Huawei to build the UK's 5G network, despite these concerns.

Getty Images

Top secret information about discussions around this issue appeared in the newspapers and it caused a big row.

Member of Parliament Gavin Williamson, who was the UK's defence secretary, was sacked after claims it was him who leaked it - but he strongly denied it was him.

No decision has been confirmed on what role, if any, Huawei will have in the UK.

What have Huawei said about the concerns?

The tech firm have already said they are in no way connected to the Chinese government, and therefore are not sharing information about other nations.

They have said they are "willing to sign no-spy agreements with governments" including the UK.

What has President Trump done?

Getty Images

President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency to protect US computer networks from "foreign adversaries".

He signed an executive order which effectively bars US companies from using foreign telecoms believed to pose national security risks.

The move does not name any company, but many experts claim it is aimed at Huawei.

So what's next for Huawei?

The company have responded to Trump's executive order, saying they are "ready and willing to engage with the US government and come up with effective measures to ensure product security."

They also argue that blocking Huawei from doing business in the US would not make the country safe from cyber threats and would also leave the country lagging behind on 5G coverage.