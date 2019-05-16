Getty Images Selena Gomez spoke at WE Day celebrations in California last month, and talked to 16,000 young people about how they can have a positive impact on the future

Pop star and actor Selena Gomez has been talking about the negative impact social media has on young people.

She spoke at a film festival in France about online bullying and said she often takes breaks from social platforms, in order to look after her own mental health.

The 26-year-old said, "For my generation specifically, it has been terrible".

"I understand that it's amazing to use as a platform but it does scare me when you see how exposed these young girls and boys are. I think it's dangerous for sure."

She told Elle Magazine last year that despite having over 150 million followers, she doesn't know her Instagram password and chooses not to have the app on her phone.

WATCH: Selena Gomez has spoken about struggling with anxiety and depression. Find out more about it here

"It's not real to me," she said. "I know my voice is very prominent, but I'm not careless with it."

The singer added that it was "impossible" to make social media platforms safer, adding: "I see these young girls … I'll meet them at meet-and-greets, and they're just devastated by bullying and not having a voice."

"I would be careful and allow yourself some time limits of when you should use it," she advised young people.

Grace Barrett talks about social media pressures...