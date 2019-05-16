Women's World Cup: Children help announce Scotland squad

Scottish FA The 23 players named by Shelley Kerr on Wednesday...

Scotland manager Shelley Kerr has named the players who will be travelling to France for the Fifa Women's World Cup in June.

Defender Rachel Corsie, who plays in America for the Utah Royals, will captain her country.

Arsenal midfielder Kim Little will be vice captain.

While England used celebrities to announce their squad, Scotland asked primary school children to help out!

Scotland will play England in their first game in Nice on 9 June, before facing Japan on 14 June and Argentina five days later.

SNS Group

Manager Kerr has made it clear that Scotland are heading to France with a clear ambition.

"You can't just go to a World Cup and say you're just there to enjoy it," she said.

"There's absolutely no doubt our priority is getting out of the group stage, we know it's going to be tough but that's the target we've set."

And good news! BBC Sport will show every game across television and online so you'll never miss a moment!

Scotland squad in full

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City), Jenna Fife (Hibernian), Shannon Lynn (Vittsjo GIK)

Defenders: Chloe Arthur (Birmingham City), Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City), Rachel Corsie (Utah Royals), Nicola Docherty (Glasgow City), Sophie Howard (Reading), Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City), Joelle Murray (Hibernian), Kirsty Smith (Manchester Utd)

Midfielders: Lizzie Arnot (Manchester Utd), Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City), Kim Little (Arsenal), Jo Love (Glasgow City), Christie Murray (Liverpool), Caroline Weir (Manchester City)

Forwards: Fiona Brown (FC Rosengard), Lana Clelland (Fiorentina), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Claire Emslie (Manchester City), Lisa Evans (Arsenal), Jane Ross (West Ham Utd)