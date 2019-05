Have you ever thought about taking up weightlifting?

Well, meet the 14-year-old record breaker!

Lara Bennett has only been weightlifting for a few months but already holds nine world records!

And guess what - her mum Maria? Well, she's also is a record breaker in her age category!

