Sats: how are you celebrating the end of the school tests?

Last updated at 15:38
girls studying asking for helpGetty Images

For thousands and thousands of you across the country this Friday can only mean one thing - the end of Sats!!

The tests are used to measure how children in Year 2 and Year 6 are doing in primary schools in England.

But now it's time to forget about spelling and grammar, maths and verbal reasoning - and finally it's time to relax!

So how are you celebrating the end of your Sats?

We want to hear from you!

kids running out of schoolGetty Images
kids celebratingGetty Images

Are you heading to the cinema? Chilling with friends? Maybe your mum has a special dinner planned?

And if you are doing anything special in school - like dressing up, or a special activity - why not send us a pic!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

