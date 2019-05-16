Who is your club going to buy in the transfer window?

Getty Images

The Premier League summer transfer window has opened and there's lots of major players who could be on the move.

The transfer window is the time in which players can move from one club to another - usually for a huge amount of money!

The current record transfer in the Premier League belongs to Manchester United who spent £94 million on Paul Pogba.

Let us know in the comments who your dream signing would be ahead of next season.

Meanwhile, here are some of the top rumours going around.

Paul Pogba

He already holds the record for the most expensive player in the Premier League and he might be about to break it again.

Pogba has had a difficult season at Manchester United. In a year where United struggled to 6th place in the league he took a lot of the blame for the firing of former manager, Jose Mourinho.

Spanish giants Real Madrid have been linked with Pogba for the majority of his career but it's thought his strained relationship with some Manchester United fans and staff could push the deal through.

His former club Juventus have also been linked with Pogba and it's rumoured they could possibly use Argentinean forward Paolo Dybala as part of any deal.

Some footie experts think Manchester United would ask for over £100 million if the move away from Old Trafford goes through!

Eden Hazard

There's a decent chance that Chelsea's Eden Hazard could be joining Paul Pogba at Madrid this summer.

His move to the Spanish giants has been on the cards for many years.

However, it's reported he formally requested the move after Chelsea's final Premier League game.

Like Pogba, he's reportedly valued at over £100 million.

The only sticking point could be that Chelsea are due to serve a transfer ban. This means they can't bring replacements in this summer and might not want to lose players.

Jadon Sancho

Sancho has become one of the most exciting young footballers in the world since exploding onto the scene for German side, Dortmund, this season.

According to BBC Sport's David Ornstein, it's 50:50 whether Sancho will move from Dortmund to Manchester United this summer.

If he does move to the Manchester giants, the 19-year-old England star is valued at over £100 million so wouldn't come cheap.

Dortmund said they don't want or need to sell Sancho.

Gareth Bale

Bale has won everything at Real Madrid since moving from Tottenham Hotspur for £86 million in 2013.

But, he's never quite managed to win over the fans and has recently been frozen out of the first team picture at the club.

His agent has said he has no intention of leaving the Spanish giants but there are a lot of rumours that he will be on the move.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with him in recent months.

It's thought Real Madrid would want over £50 million and that's before you consider his reported huge salary.

Philippe Coutinho

Like Bale, Coutinho has never quite managed to win his club's fans over.

He moved to Barcelona from Liverpool in January 2018 for a huge fee of £130 million.

Despite the odd flash of brilliance, Coutinho has struggled to replicate the form of his Liverpool days.

He's faced criticism from demanding fans and was even booed in recent months.

It's thought Barcelona would be open to bids for Coutinho once they've completed their reported £104 million move for Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann.

Manchester United and Paris St Germain have been linked with a move for the Brazilian, who could cost similar to his previous £130 million fee.