Eurovision 2019: Five things to watch out for at

Getty Images

The biggest and most extravagant singing competition in the world is back!

On Saturday night, 26 countries will battle it out in the final of the Eurovision song contest.

This competition is being held in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Here are five things you need to watch out for on the night...

Can Britain win for the first time in 22 years?

Michael Rice is hoping he can break the hoodoo and bring the title to Britain for the first time since 1997.

Since Katrina and the Waves' victory, the United Kingdom has only finished inside the Top 10 three times and has finished last the same number of times. Awks.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Newsround meets Michael Rice ahead of Eurovision 2019

The 22-year-old thinks he's the first British entry in years to actually have a good song, and blames the acts that followed winners Katrina and the Waves for choosing rubbish ones.

Will Madonna turn up?

Getty Images

Madonna announced back in April that she'd be performing at this year's Eurovision song contest as a special guest.

However, in the past few days organisers have cast doubt on the performance because they say Madonna hasn't signed a contract.

The star was due to play two songs during the interval - one from her new album Madame X and another from her back catalogue, rumoured to be 1989's Like A Prayer.

Will she turn up? Is this a classic showbiz moment or has she really decided against it? We'll find out on Saturday night.

Madonna or Ma-don't-know? (Mic drop)

Will the favourite win or will there be a surprise?

Getty Images

The favourite to win this year's competition is a 25-year-old from Netherlands called Duncan Laurence. He's singing a powerful ballad called 'Arcade'...in English.

He'll be rivalled by the Swedish entry, John Lundvik, who is singing a upbeat love song called 'Too Late for Love'... also in English.

Experts think it's unlikely Michael Rice will rival the favourites. We've not given up hope though, "Go Michael!"

Countries who aren't European could win Eurovision

Getty Images

Australia is the third favourite to win Eurovision this year. Yes, you read that right, Australia.

Even though it's not in Europe, Australia has been in the competition since 2015.

They were originally invited as part of the 60th anniversary and they've stuck around ever since.

Israel - the country hosting this year's Eurovision - is also not geographically in Europe. Despite this, it's been part of the competition since 1973.

Diversity

Getty Images

France's 19-year-old entry Bilal Hassani is a gay man who performs dressed as a women.

Embracing diversity is a view championed by many including LGBT fans, who make up such a large part of the Eurovision community.

Hassani is already well known at home in France having appeared on the French version of The Voice Kids.

He'll be hoping to become the second drag queen to win the competition, following Conchita's win in 2014.