Toy Story 4 will be Pixar's last sequel... for now

Toy Story 4 will be Pixar's last sequel for the time being.

The Hollywood studios will be focusing on original stories from now on.

That's according to one of Pixar's leading producers, Mark Nielsen, who told Hollywood Reporter that they are looking out for the new voices instead of bringing back old ones.

After Toy Story 4, there are only original films in development by Pixar including a fantasy epic called Onward which will star Chris Pratt from Guardians of the Galaxy and Tom Holland, aka Spider-Man.

Throughout its first decade of existence, the animation studio was known for coming up with different stories in different worlds.

Out of the first 10 films, only one - Toy Story 2 - was a sequel.

This has completely changed. Seven of the last 10 Pixar films have been sequels or prequels to previous films.

So we can look forward to watching brand new stoires - but it's bad news for sequel fans?

But - just in case the bosses at Pixar are listening - which sequel are you still hoping will be making it to cinemas one day in the not too distant future?

