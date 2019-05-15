North West: Is Kim and Kanye's daughter a budding music video director?

Instagram/KimKardashianWest

Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye have just welcomed baby number four, but big sister North seems to be enjoying her mum's 'maternity leave'.

The five-year-old has been showing off her talent by 'directing and choreographing' a video for Old Town Road by rapper Lil Nas X.

North is dancing around the hallway wearing what looks like a cowgirl costume.

But she isn't the only youngster who has been getting creative with the help of their famous parents.

DJ Khaled's 2-year-old son is a 'music producer'

John Parra/Getty Images for We The Best

Asahd Khaled - the two-year-old son of music star DJ Khaled is named as an executive producer on his dad's latest project.

Speaking to Billboard in March, Khaled said: "Father of Asahd is my best work up to date. My son is executive producing it. Expect a lot of surprises. It's coming, it's close… it's near."

DJ Khaled announced that his son provides input on the album through gestures and expressions in the studio and has previously said that "he can tell if the vocals are right".

That's a keen ear for music!

J-Lo's daughter is a brilliant singer

Instagram/JLo

Jennifer Lopez's 11-year-old daughter Emme has clearly inherited her mother's passion for performing.

She was filmed singing Alicia Keys' diva hit "If I Ain't Got You" in a rehearsal break for J-Lo's latest tour.

She was even asked if she wanted to perform a song at one of the shows.

Wow! What an opportunity for the young singer!

Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy takes after her mum...

Getty Images

Blue Ivy, Beyonce's oldest daughter makes several brilliant guest appearances in Homecoming, the Netflix documentary on the making of Queen B's Coachella performance.

The seven-year-old is seen dancing and singing and looks to be enjoying it just as much as her mum did when she was her age!

She also recently appeared on her Grandmother's Instagram feed, telling a joke. Maybe Blue has a future in comedy too?!