Wolves planning to install 'safe standing' rail seats at their Molineux stadium

Getty Images

Have you ever been to a football match but missed some of the action because the person in front of you is standing up?

Well, that may change soon if you are a Wolverhampton Wanderers fan.

The Premier League club are planning to install "safe standing" rails in one of their stands at Molineux this summer.

Getty Images The new seats will be installed in the Sir Jack Hayward stand at Wolves' Molineux stadium

Standing areas at grounds in the top two tiers of English football is illegal for safety reasons.

The law was brought in after the 1989 Hillsborough disaster where 96 Liverpool fans died due to overcrowding.

However, safety chiefs will allow clubs to install seats with barriers if strict rules are followed.

New rail seating has been created to provide seats which can also be converted to standing areas.

Wolves have a particular problem in their South Bank section - officially known as the Sir Jack Hayward stand.

In a recent survey of season-ticket holders in that part of the ground, 97% said they were in favour of the introduction of seats with barriers.