play
Watch Newsround

Wolves planning to install 'safe standing' rail seats at their Molineux stadium

Last updated at 08:04
comments
View Comments (1)
Safe-standing-railsGetty Images

Have you ever been to a football match but missed some of the action because the person in front of you is standing up?

Well, that may change soon if you are a Wolverhampton Wanderers fan.

The Premier League club are planning to install "safe standing" rails in one of their stands at Molineux this summer.

Sir Jack Hayward stand at Wolves' Molineux stadiumGetty Images
The new seats will be installed in the Sir Jack Hayward stand at Wolves' Molineux stadium

Standing areas at grounds in the top two tiers of English football is illegal for safety reasons.

The law was brought in after the 1989 Hillsborough disaster where 96 Liverpool fans died due to overcrowding.

However, safety chiefs will allow clubs to install seats with barriers if strict rules are followed.

New rail seating has been created to provide seats which can also be converted to standing areas.

Wolves have a particular problem in their South Bank section - officially known as the Sir Jack Hayward stand.

In a recent survey of season-ticket holders in that part of the ground, 97% said they were in favour of the introduction of seats with barriers.

More like this

kids-preparing-to-surf.
play
1:34

Surfing in Bangladesh: The sport making waves with kids

Becky-Lynch-and-Seth-Rollins

WWE: The new power couple of wrestling

Your Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • Comment number 1. Posted by Hope

    19:25 15 May
    Good. That sounds A Lot better.

Top Stories

Children with afro hair

Why school can be tough for kids with afro hair

comments
2
Rabbit-sculpture-by-Jeff-Koons

Sold! The most expensive items ever sold at auction

coutinho-hazard-pogba.

Who is your club going to buy in the transfer window?

comments
Newsround Home