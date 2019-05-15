Brexit: What is the latest news?

Getty Images

Brexit is back in the news again with Members of Parliament (MPs) being asked to vote on an important bill in early June.

They will be deciding on whether to support the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, which is needed to make sure Brexit happens.

MPs currently can't agree whether Prime Minister Theresa May's deal is best for the country. Politicians have rejected it three times already.

She had a meeting with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Tuesday night to try and find a solution to the Brexit deadlock.

What is the Withdrawal Agreement Bill?

The UK needs a bill to put through the Withdrawal Agreement.

That's a legally binding agreement that the prime minister negotiated for the UK's exit from the the European Union (EU).

The bill is needed to put the prime minister's plan officially into UK law.

Why is this different to other votes?

Getty Images

MPs have had a lot of votes this year on Brexit including amendments (or changes) to the law and whether to accept Theresa May's Brexit deal.

MPs will vote on the Withdrawal Agreement Bill in the week beginning 3 June.

The prime minister's plan for Brexit has been rejected by MPs in a meaningful vote three times.

A 'meaningful vote' is a straightforward yes or no to the deal that the prime minister agreed with the EU.

Downing Street - the prime minister's office - says the Withdrawal Agreement Bill is not a fourth vote on the plan itself, but on important legislation, needed to go forward with Brexit.

Why are Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May meeting?

Reuters and PA Talks continued on Tuesday evening

After Theresa May's Brexit deal was rejected three times, she started cross-party talks - speaking to other political parties - to try and reach a compromise.

Although Labour and Theresa May's party, the Conservatives, have a lot of different views, they have been meeting up to try and reach a agreement.

If the prime minister can get Labour to agree with her, then it is more likely her plan will be passed.

A representative for Theresa May described the discussions as "both useful and constructive".

A Labour party spokesman said Mr Corbyn had called for "further movement" from the government and that the prime minister's team had agreed to bring back "further proposals tomorrow".

Nobody knows how long the talks will go on for but the vote of the Withdrawal Bill will happen in early June whether or not Labour and the government have reached a deal by then.