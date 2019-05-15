Road Safety: Disney joins campaign to keep kids safe on UK streets

Disney/Brake

Disney Junior has joined forces with a safety campaign to inspire kids to take care on the roads.

The special new signs have been created by the official UK road-sign designer Margaret Calvert OBE.

Margaret, who's a graphic designer, came up with many of the road signs used throughout the UK.

The new style signs are part of a campaign by the road safety charity Brake that calls on drivers to slow down around schools and aims to teach young children about road safety.

When you've finished reading, why not test yourself with our road safety knowledge quiz?

Disney/Brake

The special edition signs include the original Children Crossing sign with the adult and child replaced by Mickey and Minnie holding hands, and you can also see Donald Duck in some of them.

Although the signs look realistic, they won't actually appear on any real roads, but you might see them in classrooms. The idea is that they can be downloaded to help teachers and parents talk to children about keeping safe on the streets.

Disney/Brake