Can looking after your mental health help with how you learn at school?

Experts think that children learn best when they are healthy and feeling happy.

Newsround went to visit one school that says it has boosted how their pupils perform by transforming the look and feel of the classroom, focusing on positive learning messages and supporting their mental health.

They also have somewhere pretty special the kids can visit if they are feeling the pressure.

