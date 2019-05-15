play
The primary school taking on mental health

Can looking after your mental health help with how you learn at school?

Experts think that children learn best when they are healthy and feeling happy.

Newsround went to visit one school that says it has boosted how their pupils perform by transforming the look and feel of the classroom, focusing on positive learning messages and supporting their mental health.

They also have somewhere pretty special the kids can visit if they are feeling the pressure.

Mental Health Awareness Week: Why are people talking about body positivity?

Mental health: The importance of talking

Mental health: Advice if you're worried

What is a mental health problem?

Why is it important to talk about how we feel?

Aladdin stars hit the 'magic carpet' for premiere

Sibling rivalry: Man City v Liverpool

Look out! Super robotic predators take over UK zoo

Teen becomes youngest Brit to fly solo

Prince Harry announces birth of baby boy

Dr Alex & Dr Radha: Beating exam stress

Happy 93rd birthday David Attenborough!

Basketball England wants more kids to play the sport

Check out the Harry Potter Wizards Unite trailer

