Ninja switches off his Twitch cam for fans fasting for Ramadan

Last updated at 05:31
ninja-twitch-streamerGetty Images
Ninja is one of the top streamers in the world

Top Twitch streamer Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins has started turning his camera off when he eats, to show support to his fans who are fasting for Ramadan.

Twitch users can livestream for many hours a day, meaning they will often eat their meals during streams.

It was during one of Ninja's streams that a fan messaged him.

They explained that it was the first day of Ramadan, and that it was hard for them to watch other people eat, when they were fasting.

Ninja turned off his face-cam, and apologised, saying: "I'll make sure to hide my screen when I eat for the rest of Ramadan."

So far, Ninja has kept his word and continues to turn off his face camera when he eats his meals.

Many fans have come forward to support Ninja for his actions, and his consideration for fans.

What is Ramadan and fasting?
WATCH: What's it like for a family fasting during Ramadan?

This year Ramadan runs from 6 May to 3 June.

Ramadan is a holy month which is very important to Muslim people.

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims won't eat or drink between dawn and sunset. This is called fasting.

Fasting is important during Ramadan as it allows Muslims to devote themselves to their faith and come closer to Allah, or God.

