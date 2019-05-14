play
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil new trailer

The new trailer for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil has just been released.

Disney's most well-known villain, Maleficent, is back for a sequel.

After she originally appeared in the Disney animation Sleeping Beauty, the first live action film was released in 2014.

It looked at the villain's origin story, and how she became the sorcerer Maleficent.

The new film picks up several years after the first, and focuses on the relationship between Maleficent and Princess Aurora as she prepares to become Queen.

If you want to know more, check out 5 things we know about Maleficent 2!

