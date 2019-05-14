Family strike gold on dog walk

Getty Images

A family in Australia have quite literally stumbled across a fortune whilst on a family dog walk.

The dad and his two daughters were on a walk in Bendigo, Victoria when one of the girls kicked something hard on the ground.

What they thought was a rock, actually turned out to be a real gold nugget!

Experts have analysed the piece of gold, which weighs 624 grams. That's roughly the same weight as a basketball!

The golden nugget has has an estimated value of at least 35,000 Australian dollars - that's about £20,000.

"I actually walked right past it but my daughter pretty much kicked it as she was walking" the father told the Bendigo Advertiser - a local newspaper.

"She then goes — dad, is this gold? I said, I think it might be".

Here are a few more times everyday people stumbled across treasure...

Teenager gets to keep gold bar she found in a lake

Bavaria police The gold bar weighs half a kilogram

In August 2016, a teenager found a gold bar while she was swimming in a lake in Germany.

The 16-year-old found the gold bar, worth over £11,500, two metres under water in Lake Koenigssee.

Police said that, as nobody had come forward in six months to claim the gold, the finder gets to keep it.

Boys unearth gold hair tress from 2,300 BC

North Pennines AONB It is hoped the hair tress will be reunited with one found in 1935

Back in August 2016, a group of schoolboys unearthed a rare 4,000-year-old ornament during a dig in Northumberland.

The children from Cumbria were taking part in an excavation at Kirkhaugh when they saw a glint of gold in the soil.

The object, which was found in a burial mound, is believed to be a decorated hair tress from about 2,300 BC.

One of the boys - 7 year-old Joseph, said when he saw the gold in the ground he started "dancing with joy".

Gold coins worth £100,000

Getty Images

In 2012, a novice treasure hunter discovered the country's finest ever collection of late Roman gold coins.

The amateur bought a basic metal detector costing £135, described as being "ideal for children to use for a hobby".

The hoard, discovered near Berkhamsted in Hertfordshire, could be worth more £100,000.

Local experts have classed the coins as "Gold Soldi", which would have been used by Romans for big purchases like areas of land or shiploads of goods.

Experts have described the discovery as "a nationally significant find."