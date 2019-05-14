WWE: The new power couple of wrestling

WWERollins

It's official - there is a new WWE power couple!

Four-time women's champion Becky Lynch and new universal champion Seth Rollins have confirmed they are a couple with a smoochy picture on Instagram.

Seth posted the picture which was taken after he beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35.

Becky won the headline 'Winner Takes All' title at the same event, meaning the Irish fighter now holds both the Raw and Smackdown crowns.

She changed her nickname from "The Man" to "Becky-two-belts" afterwards.

Celebrity fans

Meanwhile, who knew Strictly Come Dancing champions Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton were wrestling fans?

Well, it seems they are! The pair were guests at WWE Raw in London on Monday night. Could they be trading their dancing shoes for belts?