Britain's Got Talent 2019: Should professional acts be allowed?

Syco/Thames

The last golden buzzer of this year's Britain's Got Talent has been awarded to a band who met while performing in a musical in London's West End.

Amanda Holden pressed the all-important button on Saturday night for Chapter 13.

Jacob, 14, and 15-year-old Noah, Tom and Jake formed the band after playing together in School of Rock the Musical.

Amanda, who judges the acts alongside Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams, said: "I don't think I've seen four young musicians so put together. It was spot on."

But although most viewers agreed that the band smashed it in the audition, a few people on social media said they didn't think it was fair because they had already performed in the musical.

Ashley and Pasha performing together on Strictly Come Dancing

But it's not the first time a competition show has caused controversy.

When last year's Strictly line-up was announced, some people thought ex-Pussycat Dolls member Ashley Roberts had an unfair advantage because she was already a trained dancer - albeit not in ballroom dancing. She had even been a judge on Dancing on Ice.

Then in this year's Dancing on Ice, contestant James Jordan was also criticised because he used to be a professional dancer on Strictly. He went on to win the competition.

The rules for applying to take part in the Great British Bake Off are quite strict. Contestants are not allowed to have worked full-time as a baker, cook or chef and anyone who makes money from baking is also barred.

So what do you think? Should shows like Britain's Got Talent only let people who don't have professional experience apply?