play
Watch Newsround

Premier League Golden Boot: which top scorer would you like on your team?

Last updated at 12:11
comments
View Comments
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Pierre-Emerick AubameyangGetty Images

There was a three way tie for the Premier League Golden Boot this season.

That's the prize for the top scorer.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane, and Mohammed Salah and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all scored 22 goals.

It's the second year in a row Mohammed Salah has been the Premier League's top scorer.

But, if you had the choice, which of them would you have in your team?

If it's someone else let us know in the comments below?

If you can't see this interactive element click here.

More like this

city-players-lifting-the-trophy.

Premier League: Man City take the title after dramatic final day

arsenal-celebrate.

Women's Super League: Arsenal take the title

Vincent-Kompany-Jurgen-Klopp-Lucas-Moura.

Football match of the season: Which of this week's contenders is your favourite?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Drawing of a brain over a photograph of a girl's head

What is body positivity?

comments
50p

New Sherlock Holmes 50p coin is revealed

noel and man city

Man City and other sporting sing-alongs

comments
Newsround Home