Premier League Golden Boot: which top scorer would you like on your team?

There was a three way tie for the Premier League Golden Boot this season.

That's the prize for the top scorer.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane, and Mohammed Salah and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all scored 22 goals.

It's the second year in a row Mohammed Salah has been the Premier League's top scorer.

But, if you had the choice, which of them would you have in your team?

If it's someone else let us know in the comments below?

