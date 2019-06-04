E3 2019: Pokemon, Xbox Two and FF7 – Here’s what to expect

E3 More than 68,000 went to the event last year to try out the latest games

The world's biggest gaming conference - E3 - kicks off this week, and game-making juggernauts from all around the world will come together to reveal brand new consoles and game trailers for the year ahead.

E3 - or the Electronic Entertainment Expo - is a three day convention celebrating all things gaming.

The main event begins on Tuesday 11 June and ends on Thursday 13 June, and takes place in the Los Angeles Convention centre in the US.

But before that, big gaming companies like Microsoft, Nintendo, Bethesda, Ubisoft, and Square Enix will each give a huge presentation on stage about what they're working on.

The stage shows sometimes have live performances, from things like dancers or musicians to lighting and special effects.

Controversies and no-shows

Getty Images Awkward... EA and Sony will be skipping the event this year

Sony, who own Playstation, usually attend, but pulled out this year saying they were exploring different ways to engage with their community.

EA have also pulled out of the main E3 show, but will be hosting their own three-day fanfest called EA Play 2019, and giving a number of live stream announcements from 7-9 of June.

They'll be showing off Fifa 20, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Apex Legends and Sims 4.

Getty Images E3 let's fans try out the latest games before they're released

E3 has been running for more than 20 years now, and some game-makers feel like it is getting a little outdated, with the rise of the internet, 24/7 gaming news and live streams.

However, other gaming publishers like Microsoft, which makes Minecraft and Xbox, have said they are going "big" at E3 this year.

We might even get our first look at Microsoft's Xbox Two!

Getty Images Huge crowds of people pack into the events to hear the latest gaming news

Here's the schedule...

Microsoft - Xbox - Sunday 9 June - (9pm UK time)

Bethesda - Sunday 9 June - (1:30am Monday UK time)

Ubisoft - Monday 10 June - (9pm UK time)

Square Enix - Tuesday 11 June - (2am UK time)

Nintendo - Tuesday 11 June - (5pm UK time)

Getty Images Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto and Ubisoft's CEO Yves Guillemot had fun in their 2017 presentation

What are the highlights?

Nintendo and Microsoft have promised to go big this year, with new game and console announcements on the horizon.

Nintendo fans should expect to see new Pokemon Sword and Shield updates, as well as a new Animal Crossing game and Super Mario Maker 2!

Sadly there'll be no news on the two new Switch consoles heading our way.

Getty Images Will Xbox reveal Project Scarlett?

However, Microsoft could be showing off not one but TWO new Xbox consoles as part of their top secret project codenamed Scarlett.

It could feature the powerful Xbox Two, and a cheaper model codenamed Lockheart.

We could also get a Minecraft Earth live demo.

Square Enix/Marvel/Twitter Hopefully Square Enix will have lots more to show this year - including their new Avengers game

Square Enix was criticised for its disappointing show last year, but they're back with a vengeance and some brand new games this year.

Fans will likely see more on the Final Fantasy VII remake, the brand new Marvel Avengers game, and even a potential tease to the new Kingdom Hearts 3 DLC.