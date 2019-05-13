Manchester City: Superfan Noel Gallagher from Oasis joined the Man City players for a sing-along

Twitter/ManCity

It's not often football teams find a rock star in their dressing rooms.

But Manchester City's biggest fan Noel Gallagher joined in with the Premier League champions celebrations on Sunday.

The former Oasis guitarist and singer led the squad in a rendition of Wonderwall, his hit song from 1995.

Here are a few more times sports stars have enjoyed a little bit a of a sing along...

England fans and Gareth Southgate in Russia

There were plenty of great opportunities to sing at the top of your lungs during last summer's Fifa World Cup.

"Football's coming home" was probably in your head most of the year and Gareth Southgate couldn't help join in with the fan's version of "Whole Again" by Atomic Kitten.

Getty Images

Liverpool players and fans after their Champions League heroics

Getty Images

You'll Never Walk Alone is a famous song the Liverpool fans sing in the stadium to support their team.

It was actually a song from a musical in 1945 but became a hit from Liverpool band Gerry and the Pacemakers in the charts in 1963.

It's been sung loads of times to cheer Liverpool to victory but after their famous win against Barcelona recently, the players and the staff all lined up in front of the fans for an emotional sing-song together.

John Terry singing his initiation song at Aston Villa

AstonVilla

John Terry spent the majority of his playing career at Chelsea but he joined Aston Villa in 2017.

There's a tradition when a football player joins a new team, they must perform a song in front of their new team mates.

He chose "Stand By Me" by Ben E King and even went to the extent of hiring a guitarist to play along with him.

Cliff Richard at Wimbledon

Getty Images

Before there was a roof on Centre Court at Wimbledon, rain meant the players had to put down their racquets and fans had to sit under their umbrellas waiting for it to pass.

In 1996, Sir Cliff Richard, who was a guest in the Royal Box, decided to put on an impromptu concert to entertain the bored crowds.

He sang some of his big hits including Living Doll and Summer Holiday.