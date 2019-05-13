The royal mint releases new 50p coin dedicated to Sherlock Holmes

play
The royal mint has released a new 50p coin dedicated to Sherlock Holmes.

It is to celebrate 160 years since the birth of the character's creator - Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

The coin has a picture of the famous detective surrounded by some of his most famous cases, written in lettering so tiny that it needs a magnifying glass to be read.

The coin is now on sale for £10 on the royal mint website.

The character of Sherlock Holmes has inspired films, video games, radio plays as well as TV series.

Coin designer Stephen Raw said: "I hope it will encourage the 'inner detective' in those who are intrigued by the coin. Naturally, the only way to solve 'the mystery of the text' is by using that essential piece of equipment always carried by the intrepid sleuth: a magnifying glass."

