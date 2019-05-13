Baftas 2019: Daisy May Cooper wears a bin bag dress to the Baftas

Getty Images

Comedy actor Daisy May Cooper loves to wear some fantastically quirky red carpet outfits.

While everyone else at the TV Baftas turned up in expensive designer gowns, Daisy wore a dress made of bin bags and rubbish.

She told reporters it cost her Mum about £5 to make and she donated the money she would have spent on a proper dress to her local food bank.

Her outfit even had a bin lid hat complete with a pigeon - but don't worry, it wasn't a real one!

She wore a Swindon Town football shirt dress to last year's awards - we can't wait to see what she wears next year!

Here are some more brilliantly quirky outfits we have seen on red carpets in the last few years.

Lady Gaga's meat dress

Lady Gaga always steals the show, but her dress made of raw beef in 2010 really got people talking.

She wore it to the MTV Video Music Awards and said it was a statement about her need to fight for what she believes in.

Ezra Miller's sleeping bag

Fantastic Beasts star Ezra Miller raised a few eyebrows at The Crimes of Grindelwald premier in Paris, wearing this padded outfit.

It received a mixed response on Twitter, with someone saying he looked like he was wearing a warm cosy sleeping bag!

Cardi B's 'mermaid' dress

Cardi B channelled her inner mermaid with this amazing red carpet look at the Grammy Awards.

Many people were wondering if she would be able sit down or go to the loo in the dress, but she changed into a less extravagant white dress for the ceremony.

Bjork's swan dress

Singer Bjork wore this weird and wonderful swan dress to the 2001 Oscars.

She said she wanted to draw attention to herself because it was probably going to be her first and last opportunity to go to the Academy Awards, adding she was "obsessed with swans"!

Billy Porter's

Singer and actor Billy Porter just couldn't decide between wearing a sophisticated tuxedo or a fabulous gown to the Oscars - so he combined both!

And didn't he look amazing?!