Bafta TV Awards 2019: Britain's Got Talent and I'm A Celeb win

Last updated at 07:29
Ant-and-Dec-at-the-BaftasGetty Images

Ant and Dec were among the big winners at the Bafta TV Awards on Sunday evening, but it was Dec that came out on top!

At the ceremony in London, Britain's Got Talent won best entertainment show and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here won best reality and constructed factual.

Declan Donnelly presented the BGT live shows alone last year because Ant McPartlin took time out after admitting to drinking alcohol and driving.

Holly Willoughby and Declan DonnellyITV
Holly Willoughby stood in for Ant McPartlin on I'm A Celebrity

Ant missed last year's I'm A Celebrity completely, with Dec joined by Holly Willoughby for hosting duties.

BBC Sport also won an award for their coverage of the World Cup Quarter Final between England and Sweden.

