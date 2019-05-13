Women's World Cup 2019: Put your questions to England and Scotland's football players

Getty Images

The start of the Fifa Women's World Cup is just a few weeks away and Newsround needs your help!

We will be speaking to some of the England and Scotland players ahead of their opening match on 9 June, and what we ask them is up to you.

Maybe you'd like to know who inspired them to first play football? What they like doing when they aren't training or playing?

Let us know what you want to ask in the comments below or send your questions to newsroundschools@bbc.co.uk

Newsround will choose some of the questions to ask the players when we meet them.