play
Watch Newsround

Women's World Cup 2019: Put your questions to England and Scotland's football players

Last updated at 06:25
comments
View Comments
Scotland-player-Caroline-Weir-and-England-player-Steph-HoughtonGetty Images

The start of the Fifa Women's World Cup is just a few weeks away and Newsround needs your help!

We will be speaking to some of the England and Scotland players ahead of their opening match on 9 June, and what we ask them is up to you.

Maybe you'd like to know who inspired them to first play football? What they like doing when they aren't training or playing?

Let us know what you want to ask in the comments below or send your questions to newsroundschools@bbc.co.uk

Newsround will choose some of the questions to ask the players when we meet them.

More like this

arsenal-celebrate.

Women's Super League: Arsenal take the title

Drawing of a brain over a photograph of a girl's head

Mental Health Awareness Week: Why are people talking about body positivity?

city-players-lifting-the-trophy.

Premier League: Man City take the title after dramatic final day

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Drawing of a brain over a photograph of a girl's head

What is body positivity?

comments
city-players-lifting-the-trophy.

Man City have won the Premier League - again!

comments
4
arsenal-celebrate.

Arsenal are Women's Super League champions

comments
Newsround Home