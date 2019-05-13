Photo of baby Archie shared by Harry and Meghan on Instagram

SussexRoyal - via Instagram This is the first photo of the new royal baby which Prince Harry and Meghan have shared on social media

The Duke of Duchess of Sussex have shared an adorable photo of baby Archie's feet on their official Instagram account.

The post was to mark Mother's Day in the US, which is held on a different day to the UK, and pay "tribute to all mothers".

It shows Meghan, who is American, holding her new son Archie's heel.

"We honor and celebrate each and every one of you," the post said. "Today is Mother's Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe."

Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduced their son to the world

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on Monday 6 May.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first son is seventh in line to the throne and he is the Queen's eighth great-grandchild.