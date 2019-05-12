play
Have your say: Your messages for Man City and Liverpool

Last updated at 17:02
This young Liverpool fan had a message for his team who fought a memorable Premier League campaign

If you could speak to either the Man City or Liverpool players right now, what would you say?

We want you to send us your messages for them, like the boy in the photo at the top of this page.

What did you think of the final game? What do you think of the seasons they've had?

Are you proud of your team? Any messages for them for next year?

Send in your videos below! (If you can't see where to do this, click here.)

Are you ready to send your stuff?

  • Don't sendPersonal details
  • Don't sendStuff with other people
  • Don't sendAnything naughty
  • Don't sendStuff we didn't ask for
the rules.

