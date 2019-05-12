Women's Super League: Arsenal take the title

PA Arsenal celebrated their first title since 2012

Arsenal have won the Women's Super League after beating FA Cup winners Manchester City 1-0.

The Gunners had in fact sealed the title - their first since 2012 - with one game to go, after winning at Brighton two weeks ago.

Manchester City looked like they might have finished their campaign unbeaten, but a strike from Emma Mitchell just two minutes from the final whistle changed that.

Arsenal striker Beth Mead: "It is an amazing feeling. I have been lucky to lift the WSL 2 title, but to win the Super League is a bit more special.

"We wanted to win this game. We wanted to prove we are the best in the league and we did that."

