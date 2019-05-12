Premier League: Man City take the title after dramatic final day

Getty Images There were jubilant scenes at the Amex Stadium as Manchester City lifted the Premier League trophy

Manchester City have won the Premier League for the second year in a row.

It is the first time that a team has retained the title for two consecutive seasons since Manchester United managed it in 2009.

Players streamed onto the pitch to celebrate after what was a dramatic 90 minutes of football.

The title race went down to the final day, with both Liverpool and Man City contenders for the crown.

For a dramatic period during the first half, Liverpool were in a position to lift the trophy, after Man City went one goal down to Brighton and Liverpool took the lead against Wolves.

But Pep Guardiola's side were quick to respond to Brighton's goal, equalising just 83 seconds later. This was followed by three more goals in the 38th, 63rd and 72nd minutes, finishing the game 4-1.

AFP/Getty Images Players streamed onto the pitch to celebrate, as the final whistle went

Despite Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Wolves, Man City's scoreline was enough to see off their competition.

Football pundit Alan Shearer praised Pep Guardiola's side on their victory, saying: "Well done Manchester City. Champions again, and what an incredible effort to retain their title."

AFP/Getty Images This young Liverpool fan had a message for his team who fought a memorable Premier League campaign

He also commended Liverpool on an epic season, which they finished with a record-breaking 97 points. No team has ever picked up more points than this and finished runners-up in any of Europe's top five leagues.

"Well done to Liverpool too. What a great season they have had and, with the Champions League final to come, it is not over yet," said Shearer.

Winning the Premier League would have been Liverpool's first title in 29 years - and their first ever Premier League crown. But sadly for Jurgen Klopp's side, it was not to be this year.

Fans will be looking ahead to their Champions League final against Spurs on 1 June.

