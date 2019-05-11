Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran's new single I Don't Care has arrived

Getty Images

Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran have released a new single together called I Don't Care.

We knew they were up to something when they teased matching Instagram posts.

The song appears to be written about the love they have for their other halves.

Bieber confirmed his marriage to Hayley Baldwin in a social media post in November 2018, while it is rumoured that Ed Sheeran has tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend Cherry Seaborn.

The lyrics talk about being at a party that they don't really want to be at, but feeling like it doesn't matter because they're with the person who they love.

It's far from the first time that singers have teased fans with clues as to what they're up to.

Just this week, a magazine cover picture of Taylor Swift left fans guessing the clues hidden in badges that she's wearing pinned to her jacket.