Kim Kardashian and Kanye's baby boy has arrived!

Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West have a new baby boy!

The reality TV star Kim shared the news on social media, saying: "He's here and he's perfect!"

She later added: "He's also Chicago's twin lol I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her."

The newest addition to the family will be North, Saint and Chicago's little brother and the couple's second little boy.

News agency AP reported that a spokeswoman has said that no further details are being shared yet.

It's been a big week for baby news, after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan announced that their new son will be called Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

