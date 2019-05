The stars of the new Aladdin movie hit the 'magic carpet' in London for the film's European premiere.

Starring Mena Massoud as Aladdin, Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine and Hollywood legend Will Smith as the genie, the remake comes 27 years after Disney's original animated version.

Tasha was at the premiere to speak to the cast about the new movie.

Aladdin is out in UK cinemas on 24 May 2019