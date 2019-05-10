Lily Parr: The best footballer you've never heard of is getting a statue

Getty Images Lily Parr (right) started her career as a full back before becoming a prolific goal scorer

More goals than Ronaldo and a 32-year career that included playing in the first England international... but there's a good chance you've never heard of Lily Parr.

The winger is now getting a life-sized statue at the National Football Museum in June.

Parr, who died in 1978 aged 73, played professionally in the 1920s, and she will become the first female British footballer to be celebrated with a statue in her honour.

But how good was Lilly Parr?

The former Dick, Kerr's Ladies striker scored a whopping 986 goals in her career.

That's about 280 more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo has managed!

In her debut season as a 14-year-old she scored 43 goals; Kylian Mbappe's first full season with Monaco in France saw him score 15 goals. Move over Kylian.

Getty Images

A spokeswoman for the Football Association said: "She deserves recognition as a true pioneer."

"It's only fitting that she takes her place alongside other football legends", she added.

Parr played in the first recognised women's international match between England and France when Lancashire team Dick, Kerr Ladies FC, representing England, won 4-0 in 1920.

She also played for St Helens and Preston in a career that lasted an amazing 32 years.

When she wasn't bossing the football field. she trained as a nurse and worked in Preston's Whittingham psychiatric hospital.