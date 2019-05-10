Champions League & Europa League: Two all-English finals

Getty Images

The two main European football trophies are guaranteed to be won by English teams for the first time ever.

Arsenal and Chelsea will face each other in the Europa League final in Baku, which is in Azerbaijan, on 29 May.

Three days later, Liverpool face Tottenham in the Champions League final in Madrid, Spain.

It is the first time all four finalists in Europe's top two competitions have come from one nation.

There have only been two all-English finals before, with Tottenham beating Wolves in the 1971-72 Uefa Cup and Manchester United beating Chelsea in the 2007-08 Champions League final.

Arsenal and Chelsea, who's stadiums are just eight miles apart, will meet at the Baku Olympic Stadium - which is 2,468 miles from London.

