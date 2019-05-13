play
Watch Newsround

Kids take plastic protest to Downing Street

Plastic pollution is a huge problem for the planet with more than eight million tonnes of it ending up in our oceans each year.

Legendary TV presenter and naturalist Sir David Attenborough highlighted the issue in his BBC nature series, Blue Planet 2.

Amongst those he's inspired to join the fight against plastic pollution are a group school children from London.

To mark his 93rd birthday, the pupils took more than 1,600 letters of protest to Downing Street to hand to the government.

Top Stories

Drawing of a brain over a photograph of a girl's head

What is body positivity?

comments
city-players-lifting-the-trophy.

Man City have won the Premier League - again!

comments
Scotland-player-Caroline-Weir-and-England-player-Steph-Houghton

We want your questions for England and Scotland's football stars

comments
Newsround Home