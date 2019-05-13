Plastic pollution is a huge problem for the planet with more than eight million tonnes of it ending up in our oceans each year.

Legendary TV presenter and naturalist Sir David Attenborough highlighted the issue in his BBC nature series, Blue Planet 2.

Amongst those he's inspired to join the fight against plastic pollution are a group school children from London.

To mark his 93rd birthday, the pupils took more than 1,600 letters of protest to Downing Street to hand to the government.