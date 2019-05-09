The title race is coming to a close and either Liverpool or Manchester City will be crowned as Premier League Champions this weekend.

One household will be more anxious than most, with brothers Zac, a City fan, and Seb, who supports Liverpool, battling for the TV remote on Sunday.

Manchester City face Brighton and Liverpool take on Wolves - both matches kick-off at 3pm.

The sibling rivals will face an tense wait to see which team comes out on top in one of the closest Premier League title races in recent years.