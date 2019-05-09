$50 Australian note and other major spelling mistakes

Reserve Bank of Australia A reminder always to check the small print

A new Australian £50 note has been printed with a massive blunder on it.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) spelled "responsibility" as "responsibilty" on millions of the new yellow notes.

The RBA confirmed the typo on Thursday and said the error would be fixed in future print runs.

But for now, around 46 million of the new notes are in use across the country.

It's not the first time this sort of thing has happened. Here are some of the biggest spelling mistakes of all time.

A better "Amercia"

Matt Pintus

During the US presidential election in 2012, Republican candidate Mitt Romney's mobile app misspelled "America" as "Amercia".

It didn't get much better for Romney as he lost to President Barack Obama in the election.

Emma Watson's tattoo

Getty Images

Actress Emma Watson was spotted with "Times Up" on her arm but she missed out the apostrophe and eagle eyed fans were quick to point it out.

She laughed off the mistake with a tweet.

Matt Pintus

Ariana Grande barbecue grill

Instagram/ ArianaGrande

To mark her new single, 7 Rings, Ariana Grande got a new tattoo on the palm of her hand in Japanese.

She thought it said "seven rings". It actually said "barbecue grill". Oops!

When fans pointed out her mistake she had the tattoo changed.

Altrincham "Mmarket"

There appears to be a spare "m" after Altrincham and before Market on part of the sign

A 13-foot art installation in the middle of Altrincham, which cost £16,000, was supposed to be a welcoming sign for the town.

Unfortunately, it had a spelling mistake on it. Instead of "Market" it said "MMarket".

Trafford council quickly scrambled to get it rectified.