Xbox: New Braille controller to help blind kids play

Could Microsoft be building a new Braille controller?

Microsoft appear to be working on a brand new controller that helps blind and visually impaired gamers.

The new design was sent to the US Patent and Trademark Office - a government body that stops people copying ideas - shows that it may use Braille.

Braille is a system of raised dots which enables a blind person to read. They use their sense of touch to feel the shape of the dots, and this tells them what the words are.

It also looks like it features a number of paddles which could be used for quickly sending messages to other players.

Microsoft's Adaptive Controller has been built to help those with disabilities to play games

Microsoft is already making a controller to help disabled players to enjoy gaming - It's called the Adaptive Controller.

Microsoft hasn't officially revealed any plans to put the Braille controller into production yet; but the fact that it has applied for a patent means it could be on its way.