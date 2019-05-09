Fortnite: Fortbytes and Slipsteams - what's new in Season 9?

FORTNITE/EPIC GAMES Fortnite has gone futuristic!

Epic Games has just announced the details for what's new in Season 9 of Fortnite.

The last season came to an end with a big volcanic bang this week.

Now, the game's makers have just released the new trailer showing what the map will look like in Season 9.

First impressions show it's looking pretty futuristic with robo-pets, fortbytes, Neo Tilted Towers and slipstream transportation.

People were a bit mad about some of the technical issues during the Nexus event at the end of Season 8, where players got to go into the mysterious Vault and save past items.

But, now that the lava is cooling, what can players expect this season.

New skins

FORTNITE/EPIC GAMES Fortnite have revealed new skins: Vendetta, Sentinel and Rox

Fortnite has revealed that players can get new skins Sentinel and Rox with the battle pass.

As players level up they can unlock abilities like dual pickaxes and flying disc toys.

At tier 100, the Vendetta outfit will be unlocked.

Mysterious items

FORTNITE/EPIC GAMES Player will have to hunt high and low to find Fortbytes

Epic Games also revealed that there will be a mysterious new item called 'Fortbytes' which Battle Pass players can collect.

There are 100 of the computer chips to collect throughout the season, and they will help to uncover some of the secrets of season 9.

Fortnite also revealed a new method of transportation called 'Slipstreams'.

They are essentially wind tunnels, which allow players to quickly move through areas by flying in and out of them.

New locations

FORTNITE/EPIC GAMES Slipstreams and air vents allow players to move through locations quickly

The volcanic eruption from the end of Season 8 created a few changes to the map.

Titled Towers has now become Neo Tilted Towers, and Retail Row has become the Mega Mall.

Using Creative mode, players can build their own version of Neo Titled Towers.

New pets

FORTNITE/EPIC GAMES Robo-pets like Kyo are new to Season 9

Even the pets are getting a futuristic makeover in the Season 9 update.

Kyo the cat is a robotic pet, and can be levelled up as part of the new skins.