Ed Sheeran has doubled his wealth to make it onto the Rich List

Getty Images Ed Sheeran has been working hard!

Singer Ed Sheeran doubled his wealth in the last year to make his way onto the Sunday Times Rich List.

His total worth is around £160 million, making him the 17th richest musician in the UK.

This means Ed has overtaken Adele, who now sits at 22nd on the list, although she still remains the wealthiest female recording artist.

The top spot belongs to composer Andrew Lloyd-Webber. You may not know him, but you will almost certainly know his music as he has written lots of musicals like: 'Cats' and 'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat'.

He is valued at a whopping £820 million!

All five former members of One Direction are on the list, as well as grime artist Stormzy who is on the list for the first time with a fortune of £16 million.