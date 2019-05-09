Which of this week's 'Game of the Season' contenders is your favourite?

Getty Images

Was this the craziest three days of football ever?

Tottenham's Lucas Moura scored a brilliant hat-trick against Ajax on Wednesday evening - including a 96th minute winner - that helped Spurs reach their first Champions League final.

They beat the Dutch side 3-2 in Amsterdam to set up an all-English final against Liverpool on 1 June.

But that match may have competition for the best game of the year...

In a bizarre and brilliant 72 hours of football, the other possible contenders happened on Monday and Tuesday this week!

But which of these matches was your favourite?

Monday, 6 May, Manchester City 1-0 Leicester

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany became even more of a club legend on Monday evening, scoring a wonder strike from 25 yards.

Leicester had played fantastically to hold Man City back for 70 minutes, knowing a draw would help Liverpool's chances of taking the Premier League title on Saturday. (Just to really tie this story together, Leicester are managed by a former Liverpool manager!)

But Kompany's goal now means Man City will win take the title if they beat Brighton this weekend.

It will be a very tense last day of the season for Liverpool and Man City fans!

Tuesday, 7 May, Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona (Liverpool win 4-3 on aggregate)

Just 24 hours later, Liverpool fans were nervously biting their fingernails again as they faced Spanish giants Barcelona in the Champions League.

The Merseyside team were 3-0 behind from the first leg but miraculously managed to pull it back to 4-3 with two goals each from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praised his side saying "If I have to describe this club then it's a big heart and tonight it was pounding like crazy".

Wednesday, 8 May, Ajax 2-3 Tottenham (3-3 on aggregate - Tottenham Hotspur win on away goals)

Spurs had lost the first leg in London 1-0, so everyone agreed the most important thing for them to do in Amsterdam, in the Netherlands, was not concede.

So when they conceded two goals before half-time, things did not look great for them. But then things changed dramatically in the second half.

Lucas Moura scored a hat-trick and, well... by this stage everyone had pretty much run out of words to explain what was happening in Europe's biggest football competition.

It was a crazy few days in football.